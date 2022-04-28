28 killed, 246 injured in 241 road accidents on Saturday









Twenty-eight people were killed and 246 injured in 241 road accidents throughout the country on Saturday, the sixth of the so-called “seven dangerous days” which runs from April 11-17 during the Songkran Festival, the government said.

However, the death toll is likely understated since according to the World Health Organization, more than 50 people die on Thailand’s roads every day of the year on average.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

