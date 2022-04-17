Phuket cops transferred after lawyer exposes late-night hotel parties









PHUKET: Five top police officers at Patong police station have been ordered to work at the provincial head office in the wake of a video showing the entertainment venues at a hotel opened beyond the legal time limit.

Assistant national police chief Pol Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn said on Sunday the “Big Five” at Patong police station would work at the provincial headquarters to clear the way for a fact-finding police panel to look into the case. The team will investigate whether the hotel violated the rules and question senior police responsible for the area.

