Thai Defence Ministry dismisses report of arms and drug trafficking by Privy Council president’s son
The spokesman for the Thai Ministry of Defence, General Kongcheep Tantravanich, has dismissed as fake news a report that one of the three Thai nationals arrested in New York, on charges of arms and narcotics trafficking, is the son of the president of the Privy Council, General Surayud Chulanont.
He said that one of the Thai suspects has been identified by New York police as Suksan Jullanan, who also claimed to be a Thai army general, while General Surayud’s son’s name is Sant Chulanont.
By Thai PBS World