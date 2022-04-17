Rebels Claim Responsibility for Ramadan Bombings in Pattani









PATTANI (NNT) – Rebels have claimed responsibility for deadly bombings in Thailand’s deep south on Friday (15 Apr) that broke a Ramadan holiday agreed between the main rebel group and the government.

Colonel Kiatisak Neewong, a spokesman for the Thai security forces in the south, said a group not included in the peace talks were likely responsible for bombings aimed at disrupting the Ramadan truce.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,

Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

