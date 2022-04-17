April 17, 2022

Rebels Claim Responsibility for Ramadan Bombings in Pattani

27 mins ago TN
Islamic School in Southern Thailand

Muslim students in Pondok Yala, Pattani. Photo: udeyismail / flickr.




PATTANI (NNT) – Rebels have claimed responsibility for deadly bombings in Thailand’s deep south on Friday (15 Apr) that broke a Ramadan holiday agreed between the main rebel group and the government.

Colonel Kiatisak Neewong, a spokesman for the Thai security forces in the south, said a group not included in the peace talks were likely responsible for bombings aimed at disrupting the Ramadan truce.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

General view of Nakhon Si Thammarat in Southern Thailand

Old woman with COVID falls to her death at Nakhon Si Thammarat hospital

2 days ago TN
Thai troops patrolling a village in Pattani, to protect Buddhist teachers

Villager killed, 3 officers injured in two explosions in Pattani

2 days ago TN
Skydivers jumping out of a plane

Jail Term Handed Down for Fatal Cadet Parachute Jumps in Phetchaburi

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

People queuing for COVID-19 vaccination at Srinakharinwirot University in Bangkok

Experts Advise Against Contracting Omicron Instead of Getting Vaccinated

13 mins ago TN
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California (USA)

Female rapper Milli becomes first Thai artist to perform at Coachella Festival

20 mins ago TN
Islamic School in Southern Thailand

Rebels Claim Responsibility for Ramadan Bombings in Pattani

27 mins ago TN
Ministry of Defense building in Bangkok, opposite Temple of the Emerald Buddha

Thai Defence Ministry dismisses report of arms and drug trafficking by Privy Council president’s son

30 mins ago TN
Phuket Bangla Road (Soi Bangla) by night

Phuket cops transferred after lawyer exposes late-night hotel parties

35 mins ago TN