April 17, 2022

Female rapper Milli becomes first Thai artist to perform at Coachella Festival

15 mins ago TN
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California (USA)

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California (USA). Photo: Raph_PH. CC BY 2.0.




Famous female rapper, Danupha “Milli” Khanatheerakul, has become the first Thai artist to perform at the world famous Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2022, with the hashtag #MILLILiveatCoachella trending top on Thai Twitter.

The 19-year-old rapper rocked the Coachella stage in a red suit on Saturday (local time), performing her smash hits, such as “Sudpang” and “Mirror”.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

