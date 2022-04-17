Female rapper Milli becomes first Thai artist to perform at Coachella Festival
Famous female rapper, Danupha “Milli” Khanatheerakul, has become the first Thai artist to perform at the world famous Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2022, with the hashtag #MILLILiveatCoachella trending top on Thai Twitter.
The 19-year-old rapper rocked the Coachella stage in a red suit on Saturday (local time), performing her smash hits, such as “Sudpang” and “Mirror”.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World