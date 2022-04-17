Female rapper Milli becomes first Thai artist to perform at Coachella Festival

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California (USA). Photo: Raph_PH. CC BY 2.0.









Famous female rapper, Danupha “Milli” Khanatheerakul, has become the first Thai artist to perform at the world famous Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2022, with the hashtag #MILLILiveatCoachella trending top on Thai Twitter.

The 19-year-old rapper rocked the Coachella stage in a red suit on Saturday (local time), performing her smash hits, such as “Sudpang” and “Mirror”.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

