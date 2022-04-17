April 17, 2022

Experts Advise Against Contracting Omicron Instead of Getting Vaccinated

People queuing for COVID-19 vaccination at Srinakharinwirot University in Bangkok

People queuing for COVID-19 vaccination at Srinakharinwirot University in Bangkok. Photo: Mr.Ch. CC BY-SA 4.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The National Vaccine Institute (NVI) has reiterated the importance of getting booster vaccinations against COVID-19 to reduce the risk of severe symptoms and death. The announcement comes after information started circulating via online media about COVID boosters being unnecessary and claiming people can simply get infected with the Omicron coronavirus variant to develop a natural immunity.

The NVI expressed concern for people exposed to erroneous information, insisting that boosters are crucial at a time when the coronavirus is mutating rapidly. It added that they reduce symptom severity, risk of death and the chance for developing Long COVID. Boosters also lower the risk of multisystem inflammatory syndrome children (Mis-C).

