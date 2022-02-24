Energy Ministry Ready to Cope with Impacts of Russia-Ukraine Crisis









BANGKOK, Feb 24 (TNA) – The conflict between Russia and Ukraine would not have any impact on the country’s import of oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) but might affect local energy prices, according to the Energy Ministry.

Kulit Sombatsiri, permanent secretary for energy, said Thailand imported only 5.22 million liters of crude oil a day from Russia and the import formed only 3% of its total crude import. The most crude oil import of the country or 55% came from the Middle East, he said.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





