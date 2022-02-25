February 25, 2022

Thailand Calls For Diplomatic Solutions to Russia-Ukraine Crisis

3 hours ago TN
UN delegates applaud after United Nations General Assembly resolution

UN delegates applaud after United Nations General Assembly resolution 67/19 is passed. Photo: Peter Fedynsky.




NEW YORK (NNT) – The Permanent Representative of Thailand to the United Nations has expressed support for a diplomatic solution regarding the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Permanent Representative Dr. Suriya Chindawongse made the remark during the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly. He said Thailand has been following developments in Ukraine with deep concerns, especially the escalation of tension threatening international peace and security.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Na-ark Rojanasuvan,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , , ,

More Stories

Rama VIII Bridge

Actress still missing after falling from speedboat into the Chao Phraya River

2 hours ago TN
Woman protected with mask and face shield during the COVID-19 pandemic in Thailand

Another new daily high for COVID-19 infections recorded on Friday

3 hours ago TN
movement of heavy weaponry in eastern Ukraine

Thai Help Center Set up in Lviv

3 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Rama VIII Bridge

Actress still missing after falling from speedboat into the Chao Phraya River

2 hours ago TN
Woman protected with mask and face shield during the COVID-19 pandemic in Thailand

Another new daily high for COVID-19 infections recorded on Friday

3 hours ago TN
movement of heavy weaponry in eastern Ukraine

Thai Help Center Set up in Lviv

3 hours ago TN
Taxi parked in front Siam Square shopping center in Bangkok

Billboard featuring monarchy critic in exile removed from Bangkok mall

3 hours ago TN
Court of Justice Thailand. Criminal Court Tower, Ratchadapisek Rd., Chatuchak, Bangkok

Protest Leader ‘Penguin’ Temporarily Released

3 hours ago TN