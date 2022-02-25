Thailand Calls For Diplomatic Solutions to Russia-Ukraine Crisis









NEW YORK (NNT) – The Permanent Representative of Thailand to the United Nations has expressed support for a diplomatic solution regarding the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Permanent Representative Dr. Suriya Chindawongse made the remark during the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly. He said Thailand has been following developments in Ukraine with deep concerns, especially the escalation of tension threatening international peace and security.

