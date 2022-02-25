Thailand Calls For Diplomatic Solutions to Russia-Ukraine Crisis
NEW YORK (NNT) – The Permanent Representative of Thailand to the United Nations has expressed support for a diplomatic solution regarding the Russia-Ukraine crisis.
Permanent Representative Dr. Suriya Chindawongse made the remark during the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly. He said Thailand has been following developments in Ukraine with deep concerns, especially the escalation of tension threatening international peace and security.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Na-ark Rojanasuvan,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand
