Protest Leader ‘Penguin’ Temporarily Released









BANGKOK, Feb 25 (TNA) – The Bangkok South Criminal Court approved the temporary release of student demonstration leader Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak who was prosecuted for alleged lese majeste on bail of 200,000 baht and banned him from any political movement.

The court based its decision on a letter from the dean of the political science faculty at Thammasat University confirming he is a student at the faculty and should be able to resume his study as there will be examinations in three months.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

