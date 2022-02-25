February 25, 2022

Protest Leader ‘Penguin’ Temporarily Released

3 hours ago TN
Court of Justice Thailand. Criminal Court Tower, Ratchadapisek Rd., Chatuchak, Bangkok

Court of Justice Thailand. Criminal Court Tower, Ratchadapisek Rd., Chatuchak, Bangkok. Photo: coj.go.th.




BANGKOK, Feb 25 (TNA) – The Bangkok South Criminal Court approved the temporary release of student demonstration leader Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak who was prosecuted for alleged lese majeste on bail of 200,000 baht and banned him from any political movement.

The court based its decision on a letter from the dean of the political science faculty at Thammasat University confirming he is a student at the faculty and should be able to resume his study as there will be examinations in three months.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Rama VIII Bridge

Actress still missing after falling from speedboat into the Chao Phraya River

2 hours ago TN
Woman protected with mask and face shield during the COVID-19 pandemic in Thailand

Another new daily high for COVID-19 infections recorded on Friday

3 hours ago TN
movement of heavy weaponry in eastern Ukraine

Thai Help Center Set up in Lviv

3 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Rama VIII Bridge

Actress still missing after falling from speedboat into the Chao Phraya River

2 hours ago TN
Woman protected with mask and face shield during the COVID-19 pandemic in Thailand

Another new daily high for COVID-19 infections recorded on Friday

3 hours ago TN
movement of heavy weaponry in eastern Ukraine

Thai Help Center Set up in Lviv

3 hours ago TN
Taxi parked in front Siam Square shopping center in Bangkok

Billboard featuring monarchy critic in exile removed from Bangkok mall

3 hours ago TN
Court of Justice Thailand. Criminal Court Tower, Ratchadapisek Rd., Chatuchak, Bangkok

Protest Leader ‘Penguin’ Temporarily Released

3 hours ago TN