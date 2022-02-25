Billboard featuring monarchy critic in exile removed from Bangkok mall









An LED billboard, featuring exiled Thai scholar Assoc. Prof. Dr. Pavin Chachavalpongpun, from the Centre for Southeast Asian Students at Kyoto University, who is a well-known monarchy critic, as the new brand ambassador for “Ophtus” glasses has been abruptly removed from the Siam Square One shopping mall in Bangkok by Chulalongkorn University today (Friday).

According to the Ophtus’ Facebook page, the billboard company was told by Chulalongkorn University, the owner of the land on which the shopping mall is located, to remove the picture of Dr. Pavin at the entrance from the Siam BTS Skytrain station, for fear that it could become a focal point for protests.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

