February 25, 2022

Billboard featuring monarchy critic in exile removed from Bangkok mall

3 hours ago TN
Taxi parked in front Siam Square shopping center in Bangkok

Taxi parked in front Siam Square shopping center in Bangkok. Photo: Jpatokal.




An LED billboard, featuring exiled Thai scholar Assoc. Prof. Dr. Pavin Chachavalpongpun, from the Centre for Southeast Asian Students at Kyoto University, who is a well-known monarchy critic, as the new brand ambassador for “Ophtus” glasses has been abruptly removed from the Siam Square One shopping mall in Bangkok by Chulalongkorn University today (Friday).

According to the Ophtus’ Facebook page, the billboard company was told by Chulalongkorn University, the owner of the land on which the shopping mall is located, to remove the picture of Dr. Pavin at the entrance from the Siam BTS Skytrain station, for fear that it could become a focal point for protests.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Radio antenna mast

MCOT Wins 6 FM Radio Frequencies in Bangkok

3 days ago TN
Thanon Yaowarat (Chinatown) in Bangkok

Big-bike confiscated and rider fined for dangerous driving in Bangkok

5 days ago TN
The Baiyoke Tower II in Ratchathewi District, Bangkok

Bangkok Governor Waits for Official Change of City Name

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Rama VIII Bridge

Actress still missing after falling from speedboat into the Chao Phraya River

2 hours ago TN
Woman protected with mask and face shield during the COVID-19 pandemic in Thailand

Another new daily high for COVID-19 infections recorded on Friday

3 hours ago TN
movement of heavy weaponry in eastern Ukraine

Thai Help Center Set up in Lviv

3 hours ago TN
Taxi parked in front Siam Square shopping center in Bangkok

Billboard featuring monarchy critic in exile removed from Bangkok mall

3 hours ago TN
Court of Justice Thailand. Criminal Court Tower, Ratchadapisek Rd., Chatuchak, Bangkok

Protest Leader ‘Penguin’ Temporarily Released

3 hours ago TN