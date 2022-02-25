Thai Help Center Set up in Lviv









BANGKOK, Feb 25 (TNA) – The government will set up a center to help Thai people in Ukraine in Lviv city, according to the government spokesman.

Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, the spokesman, said the Thai embassy in Warsaw planned to set up the help center at either Цісар or Tsisar hotel in Lviv. Officials of the embassy will be at the selected hotel where Thai evacuees will be accommodated and assistance will be coordinated for them. Lviv would gather Thai people from risky areas in Ukraine before their return to Thailand, the spokesman said.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





