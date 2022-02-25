February 25, 2022

Thai Help Center Set up in Lviv

3 hours ago
movement of heavy weaponry in eastern Ukraine

movement of heavy weaponry in eastern Ukraine. Photo: OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine. CC BY 2.0.




BANGKOK, Feb 25 (TNA) – The government will set up a center to help Thai people in Ukraine in Lviv city, according to the government spokesman.

Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, the spokesman, said the Thai embassy in Warsaw planned to set up the help center at either Цісар or Tsisar hotel in Lviv. Officials of the embassy will be at the selected hotel where Thai evacuees will be accommodated and assistance will be coordinated for them. Lviv would gather Thai people from risky areas in Ukraine before their return to Thailand, the spokesman said.

TNA

