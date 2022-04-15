April 15, 2022

Villager killed, 3 officers injured in two explosions in Pattani

21 mins ago TN
Thai troops patrolling a village in Pattani, to protect Buddhist teachers

Thai troops patrolling a village in Pattani, to protect Buddhist teachers. Image: Carlos Nizam / udeyismail.




A villager was killed when he unwittingly detonated an explosive device, as he was fishing in a rice field in the Sai Buri district of Thailand’s southern province of Pattani today (Friday).

3 members of a bomb disposal squad were also injured as they searched for more devices, about 50 metres from the site of the first explosion. All the injured were rushed to hospital in Sai Buri district.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

