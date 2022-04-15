Villager killed, 3 officers injured in two explosions in Pattani









A villager was killed when he unwittingly detonated an explosive device, as he was fishing in a rice field in the Sai Buri district of Thailand’s southern province of Pattani today (Friday).

3 members of a bomb disposal squad were also injured as they searched for more devices, about 50 metres from the site of the first explosion. All the injured were rushed to hospital in Sai Buri district.

Thai PBS World

