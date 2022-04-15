Police Raid Cambodian Phone Scamming Gang to Rescue Captive Thai Workers









BANGKOK (NNT) – Thai and Cambodian police have rescued Thai nationals held captive by a gang operating a phone scam center in Cambodia.

According to assistant national police chief Pol Lt-General Surachate Hakparn, a raid jointly conducted by the Royal Thai Police and Cambodian authorities rescued 24 Thai nationals from a phone scamming gang in Sihanoukville.

Victims told police they were deceived into joining the gang with promises of online sales jobs that included lodging and transportation. Facing financial issues due to the ongoing pandemic, they accepted the offer and later found themselves imprisoned inside guarded buildings.

