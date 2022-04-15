April 15, 2022

Police Raid Cambodian Phone Scamming Gang to Rescue Captive Thai Workers

9 mins ago TN
Serendipity Road Sihanoukville, Cambodia

Serendipity Road Sihanoukville, Cambodia. Photo: Wikirictor.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Thai and Cambodian police have rescued Thai nationals held captive by a gang operating a phone scam center in Cambodia.

According to assistant national police chief Pol Lt-General Surachate Hakparn, a raid jointly conducted by the Royal Thai Police and Cambodian authorities rescued 24 Thai nationals from a phone scamming gang in Sihanoukville.

Victims told police they were deceived into joining the gang with promises of online sales jobs that included lodging and transportation. Facing financial issues due to the ongoing pandemic, they accepted the offer and later found themselves imprisoned inside guarded buildings.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

