NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: An 80-year-old woman fell to her death from the seventh floor of the hospital where she was being treated for Covid-19 in Muang district on Monday night.

Prapai Ketkaew fell from room 298/2 on the 7th floor of Maharat Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital.

