Pattaya guards allegedly attack Italian man and Thai woman during street brawl between tourists









Guards at a “restaurant” in Pattaya allegedly attacked an Italian man and a Thai woman early Thursday morning (April 14th) .

TPN uses the word restaurant for the purpose of this article as legally all nightclubs and bars are closed by Thai law due to Covid-19 restrictions, however, have been allowed to open as converted restaurants in the meantime.

About five male guards, according to the victim, attacked Mr. V who was allegedly sitting on a motorbike. He sustained injuries to his mouth and head, with a severe injury to his lip.

