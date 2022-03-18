Foreign tourist allegedly attacked by security guards after bill dispute in Central Pattaya
A 58-year-old foreign tourist, reportedly Irish, was allegedly attacked by several security guards in front of the Treetown entertainment complex area in central Pattaya last night following a dispute over a bill.
The guards, however, claimed the man refused to pay a bill and tried to flee and when he was stopped attempted to fight the guards and then accidentally fell.
The incident took place around 11:30 P.M. after Pattaya City police, rescue workers, and local media responded to the front of Treetown, a sprawling entertainment area in central Pattaya.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News
