Foreign tourist allegedly attacked by security guards after bill dispute in Central Pattaya









A 58-year-old foreign tourist, reportedly Irish, was allegedly attacked by several security guards in front of the Treetown entertainment complex area in central Pattaya last night following a dispute over a bill.

The guards, however, claimed the man refused to pay a bill and tried to flee and when he was stopped attempted to fight the guards and then accidentally fell.

The incident took place around 11:30 P.M. after Pattaya City police, rescue workers, and local media responded to the front of Treetown, a sprawling entertainment area in central Pattaya.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.






