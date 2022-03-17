March 17, 2022

Saudi Arabia executes 81 people in one day, 100 since start of 2022

6 mins ago TN
Deera Square in central Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Known locally as "Chop-chop square", it is the location of public beheadings

Deera Square in central Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Known locally as "Chop-chop square", it is the location of public beheadings. Photo: BroadArrow.




Saudi Arabia on Saturday executed 81 people convicted of various charges, including terrorism, espionage and murder, the Interior Ministry said.

In a statement, the Saudi Interior Ministry said those convicted, most of them Saudi nationals, also included those with “deviant beliefs,” those who targeted places of worship and government buildings, and those who were “spying for terrorist organizations such as the Houthis, Al Qaeda and DAESH,” Middle East Monitor reported.

At the end of the trial, a Saudi court ordered the execution of the 81 defendants, mostly from Saudi Arabia, including Yemeni nationals, bringing to 100 the number of executions since the start of the year. Three of the executions occurred on Wednesday coinciding with a visit by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was in Riyadh.

The statement also mentions the names, nationalities and crimes committed by the defendants who were executed on Saturday.

-Thailand News (TN)

