3 sisters go missing in Kanchanaburi river
KANCHANABURI: Three Mon sisters went missing in the Kwai Noi River in Sai Yok district after they and a neighbour tried to help their youngest sister, 7, who was drowning in the strong current on Wednesday evening. The youngest sister and the neighbour were pulled to shore.
Divers and rescue workers began searching for the missing sisters on Wednesday evening. As of noon on Thursday, no trace of them was found.
Piyarat Chongcharoen
BANGKOK POST
