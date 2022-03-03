3 sisters go missing in Kanchanaburi river

The Bridge on the River Kwai in Kanchanaburi. Photo: Ahoerstemeier.









KANCHANABURI: Three Mon sisters went missing in the Kwai Noi River in Sai Yok district after they and a neighbour tried to help their youngest sister, 7, who was drowning in the strong current on Wednesday evening. The youngest sister and the neighbour were pulled to shore.

Divers and rescue workers began searching for the missing sisters on Wednesday evening. As of noon on Thursday, no trace of them was found.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Piyarat Chongcharoen

BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





