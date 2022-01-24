Prayut to Visit Saudi Arabia
BANGKOK, Jan 24 (TNA) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will visit Saudi Arabia from January 25-26 as a guest of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.
Government House announced the Prime Minister will pay an official visit to Saudi Arabia at the invitation of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
TNA
