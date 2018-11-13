New Recording Links Saudi Crown Prince More Strongly to Khashoggi Killing





TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Shortly after Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was assassinated last month, a member of the kill team instructed a superior over the phone to “tell your boss,” believed to be Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman that the operatives had carried out their mission, a new report said.

While the prince was not mentioned by name, American intelligence officials believe “your boss” was a reference to Prince Mohammad, The New York Times reported, citing three people familiar with the recording of Khashoggi’s killing.

Maher Abdulaziz Mutreb, one of 15 Saudis dispatched to Istanbul to confront Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate there, made the phone call and spoke in Arabic, the people said.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



