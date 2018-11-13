Elderly friends crushed to death by truck in Ratchaburi

Two elderly women riding a motorcycle were crushed to death by a trailer truck at an intersection in Ratchaburi’s Pak Thor district on Tuesday morning.
The two were identified as Boonnom Intharak, 60, and Pensri Sornchai, 61.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
