Woman safe after pinned under cab in 7-Eleven delivery truck flip





PHUKET: The girlfriend of a truck driver who was riding shotgun in a 7-Eleven delivery truck has suffered serious injuries to her left arm after she was pinned under the cab of the truck when it flipped onto its side on Thepkrasattri Rd early this morning (Nov 13).

Tha Chatchai Police were called to the scene, about 500 metres south of the Phuket Checkpoint, at 1am.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

