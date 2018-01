PHUKET: Thalang Police are investigating the alleged theft of possessions totalling over B400,000 from a luxury villa in Baan Don, Thalang at which a 39-year-old Brazilian tourist and eight of her friends were staying for four days.

Katarine Pereira, 39, filed a complaint with Thalang Police at about 6am yesterday (Jan 7) about the theft at Villas Aelita Pool Villa Resort, Moo 4, Baan Don, Thepkrasattri Rd, Thalang.

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News