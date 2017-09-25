Phuket Police hunt Thalang snatch-and-grab thieves

PHUKET: Thalang Police are hunting for two suspects who on Wednesday snatched a Danish tourist’s bag containing valuables worth over B55,000 from his motorbike when he pulled over for a brief moment on Thepkrasattri Rd.

At 9pm yesterday (Sept 22), Danish national Mr Kristian Stage, 34, went to Thalang Police Station and reported to Lt Sunan Petchnoo that on Wednesday (Sept 20) he was robbed in front of the mosque on Thepkrasattri Rd (northbound) in Srisoonthorn.

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News