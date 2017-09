Bangkok police arrested a ranger on leave from the deep South after he allegedly shot dead a man and injured another on a Bangkok street. The ranger told police he was acting in self defence.

Sergeant Apisak Srikham, 34, a ranger from Narathiwat’s Joh I Rong district, and two other men were arrested at their house on Soi Charansanitwong 41 in Bangkok’s Bangkok Noi district at 2am.

