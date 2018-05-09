Khon Kaen to move cables underground after freak accident

KHON KAEN, 9th May 2018 (NNT) – The National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC) have convened a meeting with local authorities in Khon Kaen province to raise the standards of fiber optic cable management after a woman on a motor bike was killed by a falling cable late last month.

NBTC Secretary-General Takorn Tantasith attended the meeting along with military officers, police officers, local government officials and 16 fiber optic cable managers to prevent similar accidents from happening in the future.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand