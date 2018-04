KHON KAEN — Police on Thursday were investigating an incident in which a falling cable killed a passing motorcyclist.

Maneenet Charoen-ngao, 40, was riding her motorbike Wednesday evening near Kaen Nakhon Witthayalai School in Khon Kaen, when she was knocked down by a falling wire across the road. Footage shows Maneenet riding the bike when she is struck by the snapped cable and thrown off the vehicle.

By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee

Khaosod English