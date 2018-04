Thunderstorms continued to ravage provinces in the North and the Northeast on Thursday as the Meteorological Department warned the storm front will move over most of upper Thailand, including Bangkok, today and into Saturday.

In Kalasin, rain and fierce winds struck four districts on Wednesday afternoon and heavy rain continued this morning, damaging many homes.

