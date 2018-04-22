Summer storms to reach Thailand this week

BANGKOK, 22nd April 2018 (NNT) – A high-pressure system from China that is on its way into upper Thailand and the South China Sea, will cause tropical storms in several regions this week.

The Meteorological Department reports that thunderstorms and wind gusts are forecast for the northeast on 24th and 25th April, with hail storms in some areas. Thundershowers will occur in the North, East, South and central plains, including Bangkok and nearby cities from 25th to 27th April.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Vipaporn Pooritanasarn,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand