KHON KAEN, 17 April 2018 (NNT) – Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has advised people to take precautions after a tropical storm wreaked havoc in many areas of the country.

In Khon Kaen province, strong winds have felled large trees in Non Sombun sub-district, damaging the Non Sombun Municipality Office, Non Charoen Temple and several homes.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand