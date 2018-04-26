Thursday, April 26, 2018
Tap water and electricity fees at apartments come under legal control as of May 1

Starting on May 1, electricity and tap water fees at hostels, apartments or rented rooms in residential buildings will come under legal control which prohibits owners of the premises from overcharging the utility fees.

The electricity and tap water fee control is in accordance with an announcement of the Consumer Protection Board which will come into force as of May 1, which was intended to protect consumers from being taken advantage of by owners of apartments, hostels or rented rooms who often overcharged their tenants.

By Thai PBS

