Surveillance cameras outside a temple in Thailand caught a disturbing scene on Tuesday night after an American pedophile began exposing himself and grabbing at children.

Identified as 65-year-old M. S., the pervert from Portland, Oregon, was shown on the film approaching a group of children between the ages of two and nine years old in Pai, Thailand.

The man even snatched and hugged a little girl who was thankfully pulled away by her friend.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News