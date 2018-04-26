Kamnan’s wife and daughter killed in gun attack in Chiang Rai

Thursday, April 26, 2018
A tambon headman and his 3-year old son were seriously injured but his wife and a 5-year daughter were killed by a group of gunmen as they were travelling home in a pickup truck in Wiang Kaen district of Chiang Rai on Tuesday evening (April 24).

The two victims, identified as Mrs Maiyear Wongnapapaisarn and Chayaporn Yodmaneebanpot, 5, died in the vehicle after gunmen opened fire with AK47 assault rifles into the pickup truck driven by the kamnan, Mr Thaweesak Yodmaneebanpot, headman of Tambon Por.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

