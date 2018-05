An American man has been arrested in a sting operation for allegedly running a online brothel service matching men in northern Thailand with Myanmar sex workers across the border, police said Tuesday.

Police said K. V. A., a 66-year-old living in Chiang Rai province on a retirement visa, is behind a website and Facebook page called “Burmese Border Chicks for Hire” that sold sex with Myanmar women for 6,500 baht (US$200).

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News