PHUKET: A man died after a fall from an eighth-floor apartment balcony in Patong yesterday afternoon (May 8) in what police believe is likely to have been a suicide brought on by health and financial woes.

Police and rescue workers were called to the apartment block, off Rat U Thit 200 Pi Rd, at about 3:30pm.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News