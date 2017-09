CHON BURI: An Uber driver and a man believed to be a taxi driver traded punches in viral video clips said to be taken in the car park of a superstore in North Pattaya.

The incident showcased the intense antagonism local cabbies feel for the drivers of the ride-sharing giant in Chon Buri’s tourist magnet.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG

BANGKOK POST