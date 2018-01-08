Three arrested over call-centre scam

A Taiwanese man and two Thai men accused of working for a call-centre scam gang have been arrested over the weekend, Deputy Tourist Police chief Pol Maj-General Surachet Hakpan told a press conference on Sunday at Bangkok’s Bang Khen Police Station.

Wasitwich Sukbeungbon, 43, wanted for the charges of public fraud, home intrusion at night-time and theft, had allegedly withdrawn cash 40 times from ATMs in Bangkok and Samut Prakan. He was arrested at his home in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao district along with Bt154,000 cash.

By Kornkamon Aksorndech

The Nation