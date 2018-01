Pattaya police on Sunday (Jan 7 ) arrested a British man after suspecting he was responsible for the death of a Thai woman falling to her death from the fifth floor of a condominium in Pattaya on Saturday.

Mr R. B. V. was arrested at a bar in Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district. He was charged with recklessness causing death.

By Thai PBS