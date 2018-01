CHON BURI: A naked woman fell to her death from a condominium in Pattaya beach town of this tourist province early Saturday morning.

The unidentified woman, aged around 30-35, was found seriously injured on a road near Cozy Beach Condominium in tambon Nong Prue of Bang Lamung district when Pattaya police arrived at the scene after being alerted at 5am.

