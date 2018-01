The Royal Thai Army announced on Saturday (Jan 6) that it will be moving tanks and artillery into Bangkok from next week for demonstration at the National Children’s Day which falls on January 12.

It said that the weaponry will be moved to Bangkok from army barracks in Prachinburi, Saraburi and Lopburi to the Second Calvary Division of the Royal Guards in Bangkok in preparation for demonstration on the National Children’s Day.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS