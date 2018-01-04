Monday, January 8, 2018
4 crewmen of a fishing vessel rescued, 4 others drowned in Gulf

4 crewmen of a fishing vessel rescued, 4 others drowned in Gulf

Fishing boat in Koh Samet, Thailand
Four crew members of a fishing boat have been rescued while four others were drowned after their vessel capsized in a collision with a freighter in the Gulf of Chon Buri early Saturday morning(Jan 6).

According to a report from the Royal Thai Navy’s coordinating centre for the protection of maritime resources based in Sattahip naval base, the fishing boat, Chokechuchai, with eight crew members on board, including the skipper, was rammed into by an unidentified freighter in the high sea about 38 nautical miles from the Sattahip shoreline.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

