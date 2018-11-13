Pattaya police under investigation for extortion in drugs case

ONB News reported that the chief of police in Pattaya was investigating after an alleged case of extortion by officers and volunteers in Pattaya.
A man referred to as “Ek” had contacted his sister after he and two friends were stopped by police and taken to a “safe house”.
Full story: Thai Visa News
Thai Visa / ONB News
