Pattaya police under investigation for extortion in drugs case





ONB News reported that the chief of police in Pattaya was investigating after an alleged case of extortion by officers and volunteers in Pattaya.

A man referred to as “Ek” had contacted his sister after he and two friends were stopped by police and taken to a “safe house”.

Full story: Thai Visa News

Thai Visa / ONB News

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



