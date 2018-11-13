Family dies in house fire, dead mum found hugging child

CHIANG MAI: A couple and their two-year-old son were burned to death, with the mother still hugging their child, when a fierce fire swept through their house in Muang district shortly before dawn on Tuesday.
Seven fire trucks and crews battled the blaze at the two-storey house at Patan housing estate, Chang Phuek district, Pol Col Piyaphan Pattharapongsin, deputy chief of Chiang Mai police, said.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
