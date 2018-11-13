Family dies in house fire, dead mum found hugging child





CHIANG MAI: A couple and their two-year-old son were burned to death, with the mother still hugging their child, when a fierce fire swept through their house in Muang district shortly before dawn on Tuesday.

Seven fire trucks and crews battled the blaze at the two-storey house at Patan housing estate, Chang Phuek district, Pol Col Piyaphan Pattharapongsin, deputy chief of Chiang Mai police, said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



