Chiang Mai: One-year-old Girl Attacked by Stray Dogs

CHIANG MAI, Nov 5 (TNA) – A one-year-old girl has suffered severe wounds after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs at her house in the northern province of Chiang Mai.
The girl remains in hospital at Doi Saket Hospital after she was bitten and scratched by dogs at her head and torso. She has been vaccinated against rabies and other infections.
Full story: tnamcot.com
TNA
