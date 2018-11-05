Police given incriminating iPad in Chiang Mai upskirt case

A Chiang Mai University dean on Monday turned over to police an iPad belonging to a former lecturer at the school who has been accused of using it last month to take photos beneath female students’ skirts.
The lecturer has not been publicly named.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
