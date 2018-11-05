iPad and iPhone
Police given incriminating iPad in Chiang Mai upskirt case

November 5, 2018

A Chiang Mai University dean on Monday turned over to police an iPad belonging to a former lecturer at the school who has been accused of using it last month to take photos beneath female students’ skirts.

The lecturer has not been publicly named.

