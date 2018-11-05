Floating houses on the River Kwai, Kanchanaburi.
Man stomped to death by wild elephants in forest

By TN / November 5, 2018

KANCHANABURI: A man picking mushrooms in the forest was trampled to death by wild elephants on Sunday.

Prasan Thongdonmuen, 42, and two friends went into Salak Phra Wildlife Sanctuary in Sri Sawat district on Sunday, Suriya Kaewdamrong, the Sri Sawat deputy police chief, said.

