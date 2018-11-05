Man stomped to death by wild elephants in forest





KANCHANABURI: A man picking mushrooms in the forest was trampled to death by wild elephants on Sunday.

Prasan Thongdonmuen, 42, and two friends went into Salak Phra Wildlife Sanctuary in Sri Sawat district on Sunday, Suriya Kaewdamrong, the Sri Sawat deputy police chief, said.

