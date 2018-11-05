Man stomped to death by wild elephants in forest

KANCHANABURI: A man picking mushrooms in the forest was trampled to death by wild elephants on Sunday.
Prasan Thongdonmuen, 42, and two friends went into Salak Phra Wildlife Sanctuary in Sri Sawat district on Sunday, Suriya Kaewdamrong, the Sri Sawat deputy police chief, said.
Full story: Bangkok Post
PIYARACH CHONGCHAROEN
BANGKOK POST
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
Recommended for you
-
Doctors warn parents after boy in Nan collapses from over exposure to video games and Internet
-
Police crack down on underage prostitution
-
Van hits tree in Lampang, injuring 10
-
Two arrested with 900,000 meth pills and 3kg of ‘ice’ in Chiang Rai
-
Cops Punished Over Halloween Rager Packed With Minors, Drugs