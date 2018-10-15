Khao Laem National Park
Elephants likely killed man in Kanchanaburi sanctuary

By TN / October 15, 2018

A wild elephant apparently killed a man foraging for food in Kanchanaburi’s Sri Sawat district on Sunday night.

Kamonchai Chanthawong, 54, was found with a caved-in chest and broken legs and right arm among torn trees and elephant footprints at 8pm, a kilometre from Highway 3199 in Tambon Nong Ped.

By The Nation

