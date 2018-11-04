Leicester City flag
Leicester City players fly to Vichai’s funeral in Bangkok

By TN / November 4, 2018

Leicester City fans and players paid emotional tributes to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who died in a helicopter crash last week, ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match against Cardiff City.

Meanwhile, Leicester City players and officials are on their way to Thailand to attend the funeral of their club’s owner at Wat Thepsirin.

