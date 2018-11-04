Leicester City F.C King Power Stadium
News

Leicester Wins First Match Post-Accident, Dedicates Score to Vichai

By TN / November 4, 2018

CARDIFF, Wales — Leicester City winger Demarai Gray celebrated the first point scored Saturday by removing his jersey to dedicate it “For Khun VIchai.”

The gesture mourning and honoring team owner and Thai billionaire Vichai Srivadhanaprabha, who was killed in a helicopter crash one week earlier, saw Gray given a yellow card by a referee in the match against Cardiff City, which the Foxes won 1-0 in the Premier League Match. It was the first match for the team since it lost its owner in the accident.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Pravit Rojanaphruk
Khaosod English

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close