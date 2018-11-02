King bestows octagonal urn for ex-King Power boss

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn has bestowed an octagonal funerary urn for former King Power boss Vichai Srivaddhaprabha and royal bathing water to be used in the royally-sponsored funeral ceremony to be held at Wat Debsirindrawas Ratchaworawiharn on Saturday.
The funerary urn and ceremonial umbrellas have been placed in the pavilion where the urn is kept.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
